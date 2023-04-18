Sunshine Continues, High Near 80

April 18, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 