Sunshine Continues, High Near 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.