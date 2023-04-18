Sunshine Continues, High Near 80
April 18, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Comments