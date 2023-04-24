State Gas Prices Surge Due To Historic South Florida Flooding

Florida gas prices shot up across most of the state last week, as historic flooding in South Florida caused widespread gasoline outages, necessitating the reallocation of fuel supplies from other regions. Those outages have largely been resolved.

To further demonstrate the isolated nature of this price increase, the national average price for gasoline is unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, Florida’s state average jumped 15 cents per gallon. On Friday, the state average hit $3.72 per gallon, which was a new 2023 high and the most expensive daily average price since August 2022.

The average price per gallon in Pensacola was among the lowest in the state at $3.39 per gallon. In North Escambia, a low of $3.35 could be in Cantonment on Highway 29. In Pensacola, a low of $3.18 could be found at the warehouse clubs and on Nine Mile Road.

The problem began more than a week ago when flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades. This was a major problem, since that port is a hub for the majority of gasoline for filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. To offset the shortage, gasoline was brought in from other states and driven down from hubs in Tampa, Orlando, Port Canaveral, and Jacksonville. Gas prices rose double digits in these metro areas, likely due to having less supply than anticipated.

“There is reason to be optimistic that gas prices won’t hang around these highs for long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices dropped to a 3-week low and gas prices began drifting lower through the weekend. There’s hope that the upward pressure on pump prices will begin to ease as supplies stabilize around the state.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.