Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.