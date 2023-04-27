Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

April 27, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 