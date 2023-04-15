Showers And Storms Possible Saturday, Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.