Semi Truck Rear-ends Another Semi In Molino

There were no injuries reported when two semi trucks collided in Molino on Thursday.

A semi truck and a trailer hauling snack foods apparently rear-ended another truck on Highway 29 southbound just north of Molino Road.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded due to a reported fuel spill, and the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.