Reminder: Recycling Is On Hold, But ECUA Still Wants You To Stay In The Separation Habit

April 24, 2023

About 10 days ago,  ECUA announced that their recycling facility will not be processing mixed recyclables for several weeks due to a “staff turnover”; instead, the recyclables are going into the landfill.

But ECUA is continuing to ask customers “to separate materials for recycling, as usual, to remain in that practice,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said. “In a similar vein, ECUA will continue to collect recycling cans with a recycling collection vehicle, as it normally does.”

ECUA estimated that recycling center operations will be back to normal by mid-May.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 