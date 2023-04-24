Reminder: Recycling Is On Hold, But ECUA Still Wants You To Stay In The Separation Habit

About 10 days ago, ECUA announced that their recycling facility will not be processing mixed recyclables for several weeks due to a “staff turnover”; instead, the recyclables are going into the landfill.

But ECUA is continuing to ask customers “to separate materials for recycling, as usual, to remain in that practice,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said. “In a similar vein, ECUA will continue to collect recycling cans with a recycling collection vehicle, as it normally does.”

ECUA estimated that recycling center operations will be back to normal by mid-May.

