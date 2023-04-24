Pensacola Airport Travelers Advised To Arrive Two Hours Early As TSA Upgrades Begin

Pensacola International Airport travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early to go through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint starting Monday, April 24, when TSA will begin replacing baggage screening equipment.

TSA will take one lane at a time out of service, replacing the current screening equipment with modern CT scanner technology that will improve the accuracy of scans, reduce the number of bags diverted for manual screening, and improve passenger throughput.

Each lane will take about three weeks for the equipment installation, so construction areas are expected to remain in the TSA checkpoint through the summer. This schedule was determined by TSA based on the availability of the equipment and contractor.

TSA will staff the checkpoint to maximize passenger screening during peak hours.