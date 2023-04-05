Partly Sunny, Warm And Windy Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.