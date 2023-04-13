Northview’s Kaden Odom Signs To Play Baseball At Northwest Florida State College

Northview High School senior Kaden Odom signed Wednesday to play baseball for the Northwest Florida State College Raiders.

“I’d like to thank God for giving me the ability, surrounding me with great people to push me to get where I am now and for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level,” Odom said.

Odom finished his junior year with a batting average of .429 with 33 hits and 16 RBIs. He also led the Chiefs with 16 stolen bases.

Odom was also the quarterback of the state runner-up Northview Chiefs football team and had at least two D2 football offers.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.