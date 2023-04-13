Northview’s Kaden Odom Signs To Play Baseball At Northwest Florida State College

April 13, 2023

Northview High School senior Kaden Odom signed Wednesday to play baseball for the Northwest Florida State College Raiders.

“I’d like to thank God for giving me the ability, surrounding me with great people to push me to get where I am now and for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level,” Odom said.

Odom finished his junior year with a batting average of .429 with 33 hits and 16 RBIs. He also led the Chiefs with 16 stolen bases.

Odom was also the quarterback of the state runner-up Northview Chiefs football team and had at least two D2 football offers.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 