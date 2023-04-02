Northview Honors Kara Santorelli As Prom Queen, With Mural On Graffiti Bridge

Northview High School named Kara Santorelli as prom queen Saturday night.

The 18-year senior died in a collision with a wrong-way driver early the morning of March 17 on Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road.

Students honored her by naming her prom queen, dedicating the prom to her, and with a mural on Graffiti Bridge.

“Kara. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.”

Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge was painted Saturday in remembrance of Santorelli. T

Also Saturday night, senior Rustin Pope was named prom king.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.