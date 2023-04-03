New Security Screenings Begin Today At Courthouse In Escambia, Alabama

New security procedures are in place as of Monday the Escambia County (AL) Courthouse in Brewton.

All visitors to the courthouse will be required to go through security screening at the front entrance. All persons, purses and bags will be searched and screened for prohibited items.

According to the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, prohibited items include guns, knives, bats, nunchucks, brass knuckles, ammunition, swords, lighters, pepper spray, or any other item that would be deemed dangerous.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience but your safety while visiting an Escambia County facility is our top priority,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please plan accordingly and if you have court, arrive early. The Sheriff’s Office does not issue tardy notes and can’t excuse you from being late.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.