Molino Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Argument In Alabama

April 18, 2023

A Molino man was taken into custody on drug charges after an altercation at what locals refer to as “the main light” in downtown Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a reported dispute between two individuals at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 31, where they encountered 38-year-old Robert Lee Jones.

“At the time of our interaction with Jones, our officers observed him behaving strangely and exhibiting a heightened sense of concern towards a backpack he was carrying,” said Atmore PD Sgt. Darrell McMann. Upon conducting a search, police discovered a glass tube containing charred residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jones was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center, but later released on bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 