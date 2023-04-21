McAnally Gets Third Grand Slam Of The Week As Tate Shuts Out West Florida

Ethan McAnally had his third grand slam in two games Thursday night as the No. 9 Tate Aggies shut out West Florida 11-0.

McAnally’s long ball came in the second inning, and Bray Touchstone had a homer in the third.

Three Aggie pitchers combined for the shutout.

Gabriel Patterson three two innings for Tate, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out one. Rilee Lowery was on the mound for two innings, surrendering three hits and no runs while striking out four. Aiden Byrd tossed one inning, allowing no runs, not hits and striking out one.

James Davis went 3-3 for the Aggies, and Frank Randall was 2-3 to lead the Aggies at bat.

Tate’s Friday night varsity game against Pensacola High School has been canceled. Senior night has been moved to Tuesday as Tate hosts Escambia at 6:30 p.m. with senior night festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday night, McAnally had two grand slams and pitched a complete game as Tate beat Washington.

Pictured: Tate senior Ethan McAnally. NorthEscambia.com file photo.