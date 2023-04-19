McAnnally Has Two Grand Slams, Pitches Complete Game As Tate Beats Washington

Ethan McAnally had two grand slams Tuesday night at the Tate Aggies defeated Washington High 12-1 in five innings.

McAnally’s homers came in the first and fifth innings.

McAnally also earned the win with a complete game on the mound for Tate, allowing six hits and one run over five innings while striking out five.

Frank Randall, Clifton Quiggins, James Davis, Javin Floyd and Conner Hassell added on hit each for Tate.

The Aggies will host West Florida on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

