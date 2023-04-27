Local Firefighter Receives Kidney Transplant After Two-Year Wait

After more than two years on the waiting list, a local firefighter has received a kidney transplant.

We first introduced our readers to Cody Green in 2021 as he anxiously awaited a kidney. He finally got the call, underwent transplant surgery last Friday, and is recovering at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Cody is a Florida Forest Service wildland firefighter, and he is a volunteer firefighter at the Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Cody and his family while they are out of work during a long and extensive recovery period, according to GoFundMe.

He suffered from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a serious condition in which scar tissue develops in parts of the kidney, and it can lead to full kidney failure.

After his diagnosis, he was at 40% kidney function, and doctors thought he would be able to live without dialysis or need of transplant until he was older in his 40s or 50s. But by mid July 2021, he was at just 7%.

