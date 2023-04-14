James (Jimmy) McLeod Wilson

April 14, 2023

James (Jimmy) McLeod Wilson, 86 of Byrneville, FL passed away on April 13, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bay Minette, AL to the late D.C. and Media Wilson. He was a retired chemical operator from Monsanto with 37 years of service. He was a member of Byrneville UMC, an avid fisherman and hunter, and a New Orleans Saints fan.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Barbara Covan Wilson; one son, James Michael Wilson and three daughters, Sharon Denise Odom, Teresa Marie Jordan and Mary Kathryn Black and one grandson Mikey Odom.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Kevin) Beck of Lake Mary, FL; eight grandchildren, Jessie, Nicholas, Lindsey, Kasey, Jessica, Caleb, Jacob, and Sarah and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Byrneville Community Church with Rev. Fred Stallworth officiating.

Interment will follow at the Byrneville Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the Byrneville Community Church.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 