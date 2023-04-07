Good Friday Holiday, Weekend Closures And Trash Info

The following closures have been announced for Good Friday and the Easter weekend.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County offices will be closed Friday, April 7:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

ECAT administrative offices

Escambia County notes/exceptions:

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, April 7.

ECAT buses will operate regular service Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. ECAT buses and UWF trolleys will not run service on Easter Sunday, April 9. Regular service will resume Monday, April 10.

The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, April 8

West Florida Public Libraries will remain closed Saturday, April 8. All locations will resume regular hours Monday, April 10.

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY