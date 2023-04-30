Falling Pine Tree Cuts Power For Large Part Of Century

April 30, 2023

A falling pine tree cut power for a large part of Century Sunday afternoon.

The pine tree fell onto power lines and sparked a small bush fire about 2:07 p.m. on Alger Road, across from the Masonic Lodge on Lodge Drive.

According to Florida Power & Light, about 840 customers in Century lost power as a result. By 3 p.m., power had been restored to some customers.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 