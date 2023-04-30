Falling Pine Tree Cuts Power For Large Part Of Century

A falling pine tree cut power for a large part of Century Sunday afternoon.

The pine tree fell onto power lines and sparked a small bush fire about 2:07 p.m. on Alger Road, across from the Masonic Lodge on Lodge Drive.

According to Florida Power & Light, about 840 customers in Century lost power as a result. By 3 p.m., power had been restored to some customers.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.