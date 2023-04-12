Escambia Schools Honor Career Academies, Students

The Escambia County Schools recently recognized career academies, schools and students of the year.

The winners included:

Middle School Student of the Year: Jayden Williams, Vet Assisting Academy, Beulah Middle School (Teachers are Charlotte Trudeau and Leanne Jenkins)

Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Libby Sears, Digital Discoveries Academy, Ransom Middle School

Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Digital Discoveries Academy, Ferry Pass Middle School (Teachers are Allison Cameron, Bridgette Egly, Kolby Jernigan, and Tonya Jackson-Hall)

High School Career Academy Student of the Year: Tydun Joy, Health Sciences Academy, Booker T. Washington High School (Teacher is Nancy Barger)

High School Career Academy Scholar: Erich Amerson, Graphic Arts Academy, Northview High School (Teachers are Megan Carroll and Robert Myrick)

High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year: Lindsay Samojedny, Biomedical Sciences Academy, West Florida High School (Teacher is Jessica Rutherford, DCT Coordinator is Katherine Brand)

High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Tom Connors, COX Telecommunications Academy West Florida High School

High School Career Academy of the Year: Culinary Arts Academy, Northview High School (Teacher is Ashley Salter)

For more photos, click or tap here.

“We are so fortunate in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties to have such active and robust career academies in our high schools and middle schools,” said ECPS Workforce Education Director Steven Harrell. “It is an honor to be a part of this enterprise. We are truly preparing our students for success after graduation.”

Pictured: Teacher Ashley Salter accepted the High School Career Academy of the Year award for the Northview High School Culinary Arts Academy. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.