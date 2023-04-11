Escambia (AL) Deputy Fired, Charged With Have Sexual Contact With Inmate

An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate.

Eric Glenn Lambeth, Jr. was charged with custodial sexual abuse and a felony ethics violation. He was released from jail on a $45,000 bond.

Sheriff Heath Jackson said his office received a complaint that Lambeth had sexual contact with an inmate who was being transported to jail.

“Lambeth was terminated from his position and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center,” Jackson said.

The sheriff said Lambeth previously worked at the jail and was transferred to patrol after attending the law enforcement academy in 2022.