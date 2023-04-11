Escambia (AL) Deputy Fired, Charged With Have Sexual Contact With Inmate

April 11, 2023

An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate.

Eric Glenn Lambeth, Jr. was charged with custodial sexual abuse and a felony ethics violation. He was released from jail on a $45,000 bond.

Sheriff Heath Jackson said his office received a complaint that Lambeth had sexual contact with an inmate who was being transported to jail.

“Lambeth was terminated from his position and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center,” Jackson said.

The sheriff said Lambeth previously worked at the jail and was transferred to patrol after attending the law enforcement academy in 2022.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 