Coming Soon: Mayor Says Manufacturer Still Locating In Century’s Industrial Park

April 19, 2023

Mayor Ben Boutwell said Tuesday night that a new industry in a town-owned building is still in Century’s future.

In January, the 50-year old foreign company agreed to lease a building in the Century Industrial Park for their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry in what is commonly known as the Helicopter Technology Building.

Officials had hoped they could begin warehouse operations by the end of February with manufacturing to follow. To date, the company has not signed a lease.

But not to worry, Boutwell told the town council.

“We are really close. They are coming, real soon,” he said. “I can’t give you dates and all that stuff, but it looks real good…we are really excited about it. So it’s coming soon.”

Earlier this month, we reported that FloridaWest Business Development Officer Danita Andrews said the foreign company was still working to establish this U.S. legal presence.

The company has agreed to pay the appraised value of the building — $7.833.33 a month, totaling $188,000 the first two years. The lease will continue for five years with a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year. The company will accept the building “as-is” and pay all utilities, maintenance, insurance and taxes. They are expected to create five jobs at startup with more to come in the first year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola metro.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County. Most details about the new  company and their plans remain confidential during discussions, as is allowed and is standard in economic development in Florida.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

