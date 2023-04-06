Although Behind Schedule, Officials Say Manufacturing Company Is Still Locating In Century

The startup date for a new industry in Century is running a little behind a previously announced schedule, but officials say the company is still committed to operations in the town’s industrial park.

In January, the 50-year old foreign company agreed to lease a building in the Century Industrial Park. The company will set up their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry in what is commonly known as the Helicopter Technology Building.

“They are still working to establish their U.S. presence and we are being patient while they are moving forward,” FloridaWest Business Development Officer Danita Andrews said Wednesday. “We can confirm that they are moving forward and are still committed to Century.”

In January, officials said the company could begin warehouse operations by the end of February with a forthcoming expansion into manufacturing.

The company is working to establish their legal presence in the United States in order to execute a lease with the town, Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

The company has agreed to pay the appraised value of the building — $7.833.33 a month, totaling $188,000 the first two years. The lease will continue for five years with a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year. The company will accept the building “as-is” and pay all utilities, maintenance, insurance and taxes.

The town re-acquired the industrial building at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology company. The building has sat empty since then.

According to FloridaWest, the company plans to hire five people initially, with a goal of 10 employees by the end of the year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola area.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County. Most details about the new company and their plans remain confidential during discussions, as is allowed and is standard in economic development in Florida.