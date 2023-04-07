Chance Of Friday Afternoon Rain; Rain Likely Friday Night, Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.