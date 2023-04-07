Chance Of Friday Afternoon Rain; Rain Likely Friday Night, Saturday

April 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 