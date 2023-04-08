Blue Wahoos Drop Opening Day Game To The Biscuits

The Montgomery Biscuits used speed to spoil the Blue Wahoos’ first game back from a championship.

Seven stolen bases led to four runs and the Blue Wahoos had few opportunities at the plate in a 6-1 loss to the Biscuits in the team’s season opener Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A sellout crowd of 5,038 saw the night begin in a celebratory way with the Blue Wahoos’ returning players getting presented championship rings by selected season-ticket holders. The first 2,000 fans received replica rings, completed with the team logo, in a promotion sponsored by Hill-Kelly Dodge.

The game featured the same starting pitching matchup as late September, back when these teams last met in the deciding game of the Southern League divisional series.

Blue Wahoos lefthander Dax Fulton, who entered the season ranked as the Miami Marlins’ No. 4 prospect, left with one out in the fifth inning and absorbed the loss. He threw 87 pitches, giving up two hits, two runs, issuing two walks with six strikeouts.

The Biscuits’ Mason Montgomery worked three innings, giving up the Blue Wahoos’ lone run on a two-out single in the third inning by José Devers, who had two of Pensacola’s four hits and reached base all four times.

After a clean first inning, Fulton yielded a one-out walk in the second, which turned into the first run. Tristan Peters stole second and scored on Blake Hunt’s two-out single.

Greg Jones led off the third by reaching on a fielding error. He stole second, then stole third and scored on catcher Will Banfield’s throwing error on the play.

The Biscuits expanded their 3-1 lead after six innings by scoring three runs in the ninth off reliever Sean Reynolds to put the game away.

The teams will continue the three-game series Saturday with the Blue Wahoos throwing Eury Perez – the Miami Marlins No. 1 prospect, number 13 overall by MLB Pipeline – against Montgomery’s Anthony Molino.

Written by Bill Vilona, photo by Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos.