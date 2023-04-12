Baker Tops Northview; Niceville Gets Past Tate

Baker 7, Northview 6

The Baker Gators slid past Northview 7-6 Tuesday night in Baker.

Aubrey Stuckey opened for Northview, allowing seven hits and six runs in four innings with five strikeouts. Jamison Gilman went for three and two-thirds innings

Stuckey had a dinger in the second inning, one of two hits for the night. Chloe Ragsdale, Mary-Clayton Dawson, Rylee Brooks, Makayla Golson and Allison Flowers also each had two hits for Northview.

Northview will host Gulf Breeze Thursday at 6 p.m.

Niceville 8, Tate 6

The Tate Lady Aggies fell on the road to Niceville 8-6 Tuesday.

K Balagbagan went four innings in the circle for Tate, allowing five hits and seven runs with three strikeouts. J Smith went for two, surrendering three hits and one run.

Latner led the Aggies at bat, going 2-3. Balagbagan, B Campbell, A Laird and T Showalter added one hit each.

On Thursday, Tate will travel to Crestview.

Pictured: Aubrey Stuckey for the Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo.