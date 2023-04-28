Accused NWE Little League Treasurer Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Grand Theft

The former treasurer of the Northwest Escambia Little League has pleaded not guilty.

Paula Star Pugh, 48, was charged with grand theft $10,000 to $20,000 and fraud under $20,000. Both charges are third degree felonies. She was released on a $2,500 bond 22 minutes after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail on April 17.

A not guilty plea and a waiver of appearance at a scheduled May 12 arraignment was filed this week on Pugh’s behalf by her attorneys.

White was accused of fraudulent transactions using the NWE bank account totalling $16, 977.87.

According to a warrant affidavit, the transactions included numerous cash ATM withdrawals from an Atmore bank; purchases from Shell Oil and Papa John’s Pizza in Tampa, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Goods Online; and eight checks payable to “cash” that were signed by Pugh totaling $9,226. The transactions are detailed in the image below.

Editor’s note: Northwest Escambia Little League is not affiliated with Northwest Escambia (NWE) Football & Cheer at Bradberry Park.