Milton Slips Past Tate 4-3 (With Gallery)

April 29, 2023

The Tate Aggies fell just short of a comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Milton Panthers Friday night at Tate.

Milton held a 4-0 lead by the third inning, but the Aggies had three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kate Balagbagan went for two and a third innings for Tate, giving up eight hits and four runs while striking out one.  Jordan Smith went for four and two-thirds in the circle, allowing no hits and no runs while recording no strikeouts and two walks.

Kara Wine was 2-3 at the plate to lead the Aggies. Blakely Campbell, C Vinson, Amber Laird and Peyton Womack added one hit each.

The game closed the regular season for the Lady Aggies as they head into the district playoffs next week.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

