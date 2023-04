Tate Showband Holding Car Washes At Five Locations On Saturday

The Tate High School Showband of the South is holding car washes at five locations Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The locations are:

Advance Auto Parts, 2440 South Highway 29

Express Oil, Nine Mile Road

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 2050 South Highway 29

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 4165 Pine Forest Road

Tractor Supply, Nine Mile Road

Fleet and business vehicles are welcome.