Sunny And Warm, A High In The Middle 70s Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.