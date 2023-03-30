Sunny And Warm, A High In The Middle 70s Today
March 30, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
