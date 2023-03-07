Special Election Watch: Century Candidates Report $380 To Begin Their Campaigns

The first financial reports are in for the four candidates seeking two seats on the Century Town Council in a March 28 special election.

Financial contribution totals reported by the candidates ranged from $50 to $130, and expenditures ranged from zero to $89.01 for the period February 18 through qualification deadline day on February 24.

Seat 3

Shelisa McCall reported a $130 contribution to self. She did not report paying the $50 qualification fee for the office on her report. Instead, she showed zero expenditures and a balance of $130.

Evelyn Webber reported a $50 contribution to self and paying the $50 qualification fee for a $0 balance.

Seat 4

Edward Hammond reported total contributions to self of $100. He reported the $50 qualification fee, $20 to self for supplies and $19.01 to Tammy Hammond for business cards from an online company. That left a balance of $10.99.

Alicia Johnson reported a $100 loan to self and paying the $50 qualification fee for a $50 balance.

Editor’s note: It is not unusual in local races for candidates to begin their campaigns with a contribution or loan to themselves in order to pay initial expenses.