Showers, Possible Storms And Flooding, Likely For Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 