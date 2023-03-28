Showers, Possible Storms And Flooding, Likely For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.