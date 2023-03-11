Shooting Of Escamba Man By Walton Deputies Ruled Justifiable

March 11, 2023

The State Attorney’s Office has determined that the shooting of an Escambia County man last November by deputies in Walton County was justified.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement investigated the death of 39-year old Jesse Mavrick Minton after he was shot and killed by deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Five Guys in Miramar Beach in reference to a suspicious person attempting to sell drugs and a firearm to multiple restaurant employees.

According to FDLE, deputies arrived to find Minton in a dumpster, and he did not comply with multiple verbal commands When he pointed a gun in the direction of two deputies, they discharged their weapons. Minton was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Written by William Reynolds 

 