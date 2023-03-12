Severe Storms Possible For Sunday With Large Hail, Gusty Winds

Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The biggest threat will be large hail, and there is also a chance of damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall will also be possible on Sunday with widespread 1-3 inches of rain. Some areas could see higher rainfall amounts if storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.