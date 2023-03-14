Ruby Jane White

Mrs. Ruby Jane White, age 70, passed away, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Century, FL; with her family at her bedside. She was a lifelong resident of Century, FL; and a member of Bethel Methodist Church.

Mrs. White loved spending time with her family, and attending church. She was an avid Auburn Football Fan. She enjoyed going to the beach, Disney World, and going fishing. She liked getting out and feeding the squirrels, playing with her dog, Bosco, and her cat Garfield. She loved her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Johnson, mother, Dorothy Jean Cofield Hendrix, three brothers, Ricky Hendrix, Terry “ToTo” Hendrix, Lavon Wayne Hendrix.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth White, of Flomaton, AL; one son, Jason (Tiffany) White, of Flomaton, AL; one step-son, Wade White, of Uriah, AL; three brothers, Lamar “Marcy” (Dee) Hendrix, of Byrneville, FL; Tim (Melody) Johnson, of Cantonment, FL; Jim (Melissa) Johnson, of Flomaton, AL; two sisters, Jeannine Moye, of Century, FL; Linda Kay Zimlich, of Bay Monette, AL; four grandchildren, Alicyn White, Elizabeth White, Landon White, Caleb White, two special cousins, Carolyn Harris, of Flomaton, AL; Mary Sue Dueitt, of Leaksville, MS; other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Fred Stalworth officiating.