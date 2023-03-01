Rep. Michelle Salzman Calls For Resignation Of School Superintendent Tim Smith

Rep. Michelle Salzman is calling for the resignation of appointed Escambia County School Superintendent Tim Smith in a letter sent Wednesday to Smith and the school board.

Salzman said she has concerns that include “Warrington Middle School grades, military student access to magnet schools, student discipline, Escambia Children’s Trust, workforce development and mental health/wellbeing of the children”.

“On several occasions I offered every resource available to create pathways to success for our students in this community,” she said, including Triumph dollars, workforce development partnerships guaranteeing jobs for graduates, a Mental Health Taskforce, magnet schools for military families and more.

“The list goes on and on, where the community leaders alongside me have literally begged in some cases for our superintendent to take action and he has failed,” Salzman said. “This failure is one that the community must own. Dr. Smith’s inability to be effective is not solely on him.”

Salzman’s call comes as the school district is set to discuss a referendum that would put an elected, versus appointed, superintendent back on the ballot.

“I always promised my community I would be the first to admit my mistake if the appointed model did not work. Having said that, we have only had one appointment. Before I will support changing the appointed model back to elected, the school board needs to hire a leader who can make progress in the district that will bring trust back into the process, empower our parents and our teachers, as well as provide true community collaboration in our schools. Every day that we prolong this transition to new leadership there is a child who is bullied, a child who drops out, a child who attempts suicide, a child who loses hope. We cannot stall any longer. For the sake of our children’s future in Escambia County, we must have a true leader. If our school board as a majority cannot make this choice for our children, I am asking Dr. Smith to make it for them. Save the taxpayers the time and effort, but most importantly, save our children.”

Salzman said the call for Smith’s resignation should come as no surprise to Smith because she has held “dozens of meetings” with him and other stakeholders and members of the community.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.

District 1 member Kevin Adams intends to present a resolution to the school board on March 21 that, if approved, will officially request a referendum to switch superintendent back to an elected job. The Escambia County Commission would then have to pass a resolution asking the legislature to place the question on the ballot during the presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.