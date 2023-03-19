Rep. Matt Gaetz Moves His Primary Local Office Out Of Escambia County

Rep. Matt Gaetz has moved his primary district office out of Escambia County.

“I’m excited today to announce the relocation of our flagship District Office to the Bob Sikes Education Center in Crestview, Florida. While my staff will still maintain a presence in Pensacola, the new Crestview office will allow us to have greater accessibility to all Northwest Floridians as it is more centralized in the Panhandle. Northwest Floridians have expressed an increased desire to meet with our district staff in person, and my team is ready and eager to serve you,” said Gaetz.

Constituents of Florida’s First District can still reach the main office line at (850) 479-1183