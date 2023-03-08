Northview Beats Baker (With Gallery), Tate Falls To Pace

March 8, 2023

Northview beat Baker, and Tate fell to Pace Tuesday night in high school softball action.

Northview 9, Baker 5

The Northview Chiefs beat the Baker Gators 9-5 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore earned the win for the Chiefs, going three innings allowing three hits, four runs and walking four while striking out three. Aubrey Stuckey went four innings, allowing one hit, one run, walking none and striking out four.

Mary-Clayton Dawson led the Chiefs at bat, going 3-4. Jamison Gilman, Rylee Brooks and Makayla Golson all added one hit for Northview.

Up next,  Northview will travel to Gulf Breeze on Thursday.

Pace 10, Tate 1

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 10-1 Tuesday night.

Kare Wine went 2-2 at the plate for the Lady Aggies.

In the circle, Jordan Smith went 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, eight runs and one walk while striking out none. Peyton Woman pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, one run, two walks and striking out one.

The Aggies will travel to Navarre on Thursday.

Tate 3, Pace 2 (JV)

Pictured: Northview beat Baker Tuesday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


