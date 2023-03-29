Jimmy Dean Colbert

Jimmy Dean Colbert, age 60, of Atmore, AL passed away March 22, 2023 in Mobile, AL.

He was born in Atmore, AL to the late John H., Sr. and Cubia Dean Hicks Colbert on February 6, 1963. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Linda Diane Rolin. He was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

He is survived by his brother, Johnny (Jennifer) Colbert, Jr; his nieces and nephews: Connie Bartlett, Dustin Colbert, Douglas Rolin, Lynn Rolin Steele, Brian Pierce and numerous great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 3 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Clarence Rolin officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Douglas “Poncho” Kelly, James Colbert, Robby Hayles, Larry Watts, Justin Watts and Corey James.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Rolin, Wayne Colbert and John Kelly.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 2 PM until service time at 3 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.