Inmate Gets 30 Years Killing Sex Offender Serving Life At Century Prison

An inmate has been sentenced for the manslaughter of another inmate service life at the Century Correctional Institution.

Markell Brent Sawyer was sentenced to 30 years by Escambia Circuit Judge John Simon for the manslaughter of inmate Nelson Sanderson, 79, on August 17, 2020. According to prosecutors, Sawyer killed Sanderson by beating him over the head with a combination lock in a dormitory bathroom.

Sawyer was previously set to be released in December after serving nearly one year and seventh months on criminal mischief and theft related charges. Now, he will begin the 30 year sentence consecutively and spend the next three decades in prison.

Sawyer’s prior criminal history includes convictions for theft, armed burglary, several burglaries, and sexual battery.

Sanderson was serving two life sentences out of Lee County for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12-years old.