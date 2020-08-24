Century Prison Inmate Murdered By Another Inmate

August 24, 2020

The death of a Century Correctional Institution inmate is being investigated as murder.

On August 17, inmate Nelson J. Sanderson was pronounced deceased on August 17 as the result of an apparent inmate on inmate assault at CCI, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) said.

The FDC confirmed  Friday afternoon to NorthEscambia.com that an active homicide investigation is underway by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FDC Office of Inspector General.

“The safe and secure operation of Florida’s correctional institutions is the Department of Corrections’ top priority. Every inmate death is thoroughly investigated by law enforcement and the Department’s Office of Inspector General to ensure independent oversight and absolute accountability at all levels,” FDC said in an email.

“The Florida Department of Corrections is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates,” FDC concluded.

In 2016, Sanders was service two life sentences out of Lee County for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12-years old.

Written by William Reynolds 

 