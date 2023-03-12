Hazmat Team Responds To Reported Rail Car Leak In Molino; Incident Determined To Be ‘Normal Operations’

March 12, 2023

Escambia County Fire Rescue and their Hazmat team responded to a reported train incident in Molino Sunday afternoon.

According to Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore, it was determined that two rail tanker cars were venting as part of “normal operations” due to atmospheric pressure.

Two CSX tank cars containing liquid carbon dioxide had an obvious vapor venting from the top. According to online government databases, it is non-flammable, non-poisonous gas that is not dangerous outside of immediate physical contact that can cause severe frostbite.

The cars were located on a side track south of the Fairground Road crossing, adjacent to River Bend Road. Multiple railroad crossings in the area were closed due to the stopped train.

There were no evacuations, and no injuries were reported.

