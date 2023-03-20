Gas Prices Up Over The Last Week, But AAA Says A Decline Is Likely

Florida gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon last week, but relief may soon be on the way. On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.46 per gallon. That’s 12 cents less than this year’s high of $3.58 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was over a quarter lower at $3.20. A low of $3.13 was available Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3 at a station on East Nine Mile Road.

“There were significant losses in the oil market last week which should enable gas prices to move lower again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week, for a total loss of 17% over two weeks. Friday’s settlement of $66.74 per barrel was the lowest since December 2021. Interestingly, the gasoline market did not take quite as big of a hit, likely because strong springtime demand coupled with refinery maintenance season and the switch to summer gasoline is serving as somewhat of a buoy. Regardless, gasoline futures dropped 24 cents through the past two weeks, which is an indicator that pump prices should move lower, unless fundamentals rebound this week.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.