Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop And Livestock Show This Weekend In Molino

The Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree, along with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show, is going on this weekend.

Admission and parking are free for both the Blue Jacket Jamboree and livestock show at the Escambia 4-H Livestock Facility located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino. All proceeds will benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

BLUE JACKET JAMBOREE

The Blue Jacket Jamboree will bel from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and will feature dozens of arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a car show, local entertainment and much more. An Easter egg drop will take place at 11 a.m. with two areas separated by age (bring your own basket).

A kids zone from 10 am to 2 p.m. will have several carnival style games and bounce houses with a $5 wristband for unlimited play from

Vendors will be selling jewelry, custom stainless steel tumblers, clothing, skincare products, Scentsy, beekeeping supplies, candles, soaps, 3D printed figurines and more. The Southern Revival Band will be performing throughout the day.

LIVESTOCK SHOW

The Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization Livestock Show will take place on Friday and Saturday. The schedule is as follows:

Friday

2:30 p.m. — Beef breeding

2:30 p.m. — Poultry

5:45 p.m. — Skillathons (swine & poultry)

Saturday

9:00 a.m. — Swine

11:30 a.m. Steers

Noon — Rabbits

1:00 p.m. — Goats and lambs

2:30 p.m. — Preview steers

4:00 p.m. — Poultry auction

5:00 p.m. — Steer and swine auction

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.