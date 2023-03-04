Update: 2-Year Old From Escambia County, Alabama Located Safe

March 4, 2023

UPDATED: The Child has been located and is safe, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

An emergency missing child alert was issued Saturday afternoon by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for a 2-year old girl missing from Brewton, Alabama.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander was last seen about 11:20 Friday night in the area of Foshee Road in Brewton.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kacie Alexander, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or call 911.

Kacie Alexander is about 2-feet, 6-inches long, with blonde or strawberry hair and weighing about 28 pounds.

