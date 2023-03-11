Convicted McDavid Felon Charged With Weapons Offense, Narcotics

A convicted felon from McDavid is facing a weapons offense and drug charges after deputies found him in the passenger seat of a stolen car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Floyd Winters, 25, was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a control substance without a valid prescription. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday with bond set at $12,500.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cumberland Farms on Pine Forest Road in reference to a stolen Chevrolet Impala. They arrived to find the vehicle parked by the gas pumps with Winters sitting in the front passenger seat.

Deputies recovered a small bag of cocaine, a bag containing alprazolam (a controlled substance) and a bag that contained a 9 mm round. The items were located near Winters’ seat belt buckle, according to an arrest report. Other suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found in other locations in the vehicle, and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat. Winters was only charged for the items found near his seat belt.

Winter denied the items near his seat belt buckle belonged to him. He said he was just getting a ride from the driver of the vehicle, a female he had only known for about a month. She fled the store on foot before deputies arrived.

According to the ECSO, Winters has seven felony convictions, the most recent of which was February 28 for possession of cocaine.