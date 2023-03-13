Cold Case Symposium To Revisit Four Escambia Murders

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a two-day cold case symposium this week as they seek to solve four murders, three of which are North Escambia related.

Anna Louise Brown, 38, was found dead on Gibson Road off Crabtree Church Road in Molino on April 30, 2017 (pictured above and inset). Brown, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene; her body was discovered face down by the roadway. Investigators believe the murder was not a random act of violence, and they believe Brown knew the person that killed her. No suspect has been named by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Deshun Underwood, 9, and three companions went bird hunting in the woods near their Cantonment home on January 2, 1981. Everyone returned home that afternoon except for Underwood. Escambia County Search and Rescue personnel were called. The area where Underwood was last seen alive was canvassed. His body was discovered about 5:45 the next morning in an area near Booker Street. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Connie Annette Slaughter, 43, was found dead in the backyard of her home in the 400 block of East 10 Mile Road on the morning of December 10, 2010. She had been strangled to death.

Steven R. Davis was shot at a Winn Dixie at 400 North Navy Boulevard during the early morning hours of August 26, 1998. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his head and two to his back.

The symposium, to be held March 15-16, will enlist the expertise of retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area.

“We have a number of retired deputies and law enforcement professionals who have offered their expertise in the past,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “We look to take advantage of the years of experience these veteran law enforcement professionals bring. Just because someone is retired, doesn’t mean they have lost their experience and intuition. We hope that our current cold case investigators combined with volunteer experienced retirees can help close these cases and bring closure to the families.”

The ECSO considers a case to be cold when all leads have been exhausted without establishing probable cause for an arrest.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured above: The body of Anna Louise Brown was found here on Gibson Road in Molino on April 30, 2017. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.