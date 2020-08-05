Cantonment Man Facing Battery, Other Charges In Six Cases Involving His Wife, Two Other Women

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges for six different alleged incidents including battery, burglary and other crimes involving his wife and two other women between May 5 and August 1.

Robert Lewis Bassett, Jr., age 43, was charged with two felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm, battery, two counts of criminal mischief with property damage, burglary of a residence and multiple violations of domestic violence injunctions. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Wednesday.

An adult female told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Bassett punched her six or seven times in the face during a disturbance over $40 at a residence on Cedar Tree Lane. The victim, who was identified as a “friend”, suffered bleeding from the left side of her face, swollen eyes and had marks on her face and the back of her head, according to an arrest report.

In a separate incident, Bassett allegedly forced his way into a room at the Garden Inn and Suites by shoving a door into a female before punching her multiple times in the face. He then hit the woman multiple times with a wooden chair while claiming she stole $300 from him, according to arrest report.

The woman described Bassett as a former roommate that she resided with about three months prior, but they had no relationship. She suffered multiple cuts and bruises, facial swelling and a broken nose according to the ECSO. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of a concussion.

In a third incident, Bassett was reported to be in a vehicle within three feet of a vehicle belonging to his wife and her mother’s house in violation of a temporary domestic violence injunction against him.

In a fourth case, Bassett allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the face multiple times with a closed fist at the T&W Flea Market, removed her keys from her vehicle’s ignition and threatened to kill her.

In a fifth case, Bassett allegedly violated an domestic violence injunction by flattening the tires on his wife’s vehicle. The woman told deputies they were in the process of separation.

And in a sixth incident, Bassett was charged with violating a domestic violence order by texting his wife, “I’m on my way. I need you.”

Bassett also has pending charges in Santa Rosa County, according to Escambia County Jail records.