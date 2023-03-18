Cantonment Woman Charged With Evidence Tampering, Littering For Tossing Out Pot At Starbucks

A Cantonment woman was charged with evidence tampering and cited for littering after she allegedly tossed pot out in front of a local Starbucks.

Savannah Boudreaux was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony tampering with evidence. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Boudreaux traveling on Highway 297A at 53 mph in a 45 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle traveled west on Nine Mile Road through the Pine Forest Road intersection. While turning westbound, the deputy witnessed something being thrown out of the window, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle, occupied solely by Boudreaux, came to a stop just past Starbucks. The deputy walked back and located multiple marijuana buds in front of Starbucks, according to the report. Deputies also reported finding a rolled marijuana blunt inside the vehicle.