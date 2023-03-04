Arrested Made In Shots Fired Disturbance At Atmore McDonalds

An arrest has been made in a shots fired incident at an Atmore McDonald’s.

The victim, an employee of the McDonald’s on South Main Street, told Atmore Police officers that her ex boyfriend, 31-year old Christopher Allen Bush, Jr., of Bay Minette, entered the restaurant and started to punch her. He was pulled away by a bystander following the incident about 7:25 p.m. on February 26.

“Bush then pulled a handgun from his clothing and pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill her. Bush’s handgun malfunctioned and the victim pulled a handgun and pointed it at Bush. Bush scrambled out of the restaurant and tripped over the curbing. As Bush was falling, he fired a round into the woods behind McDonald’s, Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Bush regained his footing and scurried across the street where he was able to catch a ride out of town.”

Thursday night, Bush was arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. He will extradited to Escambia County, Alabama, where faces charges of felony domestic violence third degree-menacing, felony domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment, felony domestic violence third degree assault, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Police said Bush has two prior domestic violence convictions, and the victim has a domestic violence protection order against him.