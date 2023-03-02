Annual Rotarians Against Hunger Event Provides 40,500 Meals For Manna

Rotary Clubs of Northwest Florida joined Manna Food Bank in the fight against hunger for the 11th Annual Rotarians Against Hunger event.

Rotarians recently packed approximately 40,500 lentil casserole meals for neighbors in need served through Manna’s pantry and food security programs.

The Rotarians Against Hunger project provides much-needed food during the winter and early spring months when giving has decreased and need has increased,” said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker. “Last year, Manna provided food assistance to 69,095 people – a 122% increase over the year prior. Many are the working poor, grandparents raising their grandchildren, and moms and dads who do not have enough money to pay their bills and buy food for their family due to rising food, utility, and housing costs. Thanks to our Rotary friends, thousands of our neighbors in need will be given the gift of nutritious food.”

More than 170 Rotarians representing all 12 clubs in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties participated, donating more than 340 hours of service.

“This was the 11th year that Rotary teamed up with Manna packing meals that will be distributed in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to help families in need,” said Mike Stahl, Rotarians Against Hunger Project Chair. “Through this project, local Rotarians are striving to exemplify the Rotary motto, Service Above Self, and support our local community.”

Rotarians Against Hunger is a service project of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola (CROP) that launched in 2012, and since then, more than 771,900 meals have been assembled for distribution to the hungry.